- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Sacramento, California in this new video.

- WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe should begin his first feud for the title soon, now that Rey Mysterio has been written off TV to recover from his separated shoulder injury. WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see challenge Joe for the title next. As of this writing, 44% voted for Braun Strowman while 25% voted for Ricochet, 11% for Cesaro, 11% for The Miz and 9% for Bobby Lashley.

Last night's RAW saw Joe appear on MizTV, but that led to a six-man match with Miz, Strowman and Ricochet defeating Joe, Lashley and Cesaro.

- Today marks 4 years since WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes passed away at the age of 69 from kidney failure.

Several wrestlers took to social media today to remember The Dream, including WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, William Regal.

Regal wrote, "4 years ago today the world lost a one of a kind human being. From 25 Jan '93 until that time Dusty Rhodes was at times my boss, mentor,friend and person who I enjoyed the company of as much as anyone. He allowed me to create, enjoy and laugh. I miss him ."

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes remembered his dad on Twitter today. Cody thanked everyone for reaching out and wrote, "Thanks to all who reached out. Dusty was my hero & it's a gift that due to his fame he was a hero for others. Mourning transcends social media. 'RIP' may be trendy, but what's even better is reaching out to those you love today & letting them know how important they are to you"

Dustin Rhodes also remembered his dad and said he's doing everything The Dream taught him. Dustin wrote, "Pops, I am doing everything you taught me. Be strong, be a man, follow your dreams. All those things you said to me I do daily, or I try my best to. The one thing I do without fail is to always #KeepSteppin #MissYouDad"

The National Wrestling Alliance was the only promotion to honor The Dream, at least as of this writing. The NWA Twitter account wrote, "Four years ago today, the world lost Dusty Rhodes. The American Dream lives on in the people whose careers and lives he touched across not only in wrestling but his life. To the Runnels family, our thoughts and prayers are with you today and always."

