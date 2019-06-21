Earlier, Ring of Honor announced a Women of Honor match for their Best in the World international TV taping in Philadelphia on June 29. This is the day after their Best in the World PPV.

The match is a Women's No. 1 Contender's Four Corner Survival Match and includes Stella Grey, The Allure's Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, and Jenny Rose. So whoever wins, gets a shot for Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein's title.

The night before at the Best in the World PPV on June 28 in Baltimore, Jenny Rose will be Kelly Klein's tag team partner against Angelina Love and Mandy Leon.

Other matches that were already announced for the June 29 event were:

* Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham (Four Corner Survival Match)

* The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee

* Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon

* Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karissa Rivera (WOH Match)