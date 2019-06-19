On the latest Road to Fyter, Brand Rhodes announced at All Out on August 31 in Chicago the AEW Women's World Championship will be unveiled. Also at All Out, Chris Jericho will take on Adam Page to determine the inaugural AEW World Champion.

No details were given on how the first women's champion will be decided. The current women's division includes: Allie, Awesome Kong, Bea Priestley, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, and Sadie Gibbs.

Here are the rest of the highlights from the episode:

* CEO Gaming's Alex Jebailey talks about how CEO Gaming first started and putting professional gamers inside a wrestling ring to help the event stand out and let the players show off their personality. While training for his first match, Jebailey was practicing his finishing move, a missile dropkick off the top rope, and ended up rupturing his Achilles' heel. He was still involved in the match, but had to wrestle with a boot on and now wants to show his full potential this time around at Fyter Fest. Jebailey will be taking on Michael Nakazawa in a hardcore match on the Pre-Show.

* Christopher Daniels talks about when he first worked with CIMA during his tour in Japan as Curry Man. He said CIMA showed him the ropes during his time there and it helped him get comfortable. Daniels says CIMA for sure wants to show the fans he's still one of the best in the world and also avenge his team's loss at Double or Nothing against SCU. Daniels says he's been doing mostly six-man and tag team matches lately, and wonders if he can still go as a singles competitor.

* Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) talk about growing up in Brooklyn and wanting to make it as pro wrestlers. Kassidy says others would often make fun of him when he told them he wanted to be a wrestler. When Kassidy first began training, he made a connection with Quen thanks to Jeff Hardy being their favorite wrestler. They give props to their trainer, Amazing Red, and recall when they got contacted by AEW and Red was with them.