World Wrestling Network just announced in a press release the next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be on June 30 in Brooklyn, New York. NXT star Roderick Strong will be the special guest too.

According to WWN, this is an opportunity to get booked in NXT, EVOLVE, SHINE, FIP, and other WWN Family promotions. At least one participant from this WWN Seminar/Tryout on June 30, will be an extra on an NXT TV Taping and at least one talent will be booked on the EVOLVE card that evening.

The track record for the Seminar/Tryout is good, with over 100 talents that have been booked in several promotions. The latest to get a WWN contract is Anthony Greene.

The WWN Seminar/Tryout is open to all wrestlers, managers, and referees who have completed a training course and are at least 18 years old. To learn more about it, please click here.

Since the news was released, Roderick Strong shared a tweet, "Very excited for this!"