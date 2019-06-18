- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

- Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan has been announced as tonight's WWE 205 Live main event. It was also announced that 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick will give an official ruling on the WWE Stomping Grounds opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, believed to be Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat. As noted, tonight's show will also feature The Singh Brothers vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in tag team action.

- Celebrity couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee were in attendance for last night's RAW from the Staples Center. You can see them in the videos below with The New Day and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Longtime WWE celebrity friend and fan Seth Green was also sitting at ringside for the show, and could be seen on TV. You can see his ringside tweet of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch below: