General Manager Drake Maverick addresses the WWE Universe via a video promo, and says that he admits that the 24/7 championship has distracted him from doing his job. He says that Tony Nese's next number one contender will be determined by tonight's Fatal-Four way number one contender's matchup between Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Oney Lorcan.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Tonight's show takes place in Sacramento, California.

Gentlemen Jack Gallagher is out for our opening contest. He'll be facing...Chad Gable!!!

Jack Gallagher versus Chad Gable

Tie-up. Gable with a waist-lock. Gallagher manages to take Gable down and ties up his legs in a modified figure-four. Gable escapes. Both men reset. Knuckle-lock. Gable with some nice chain-wrestling. Arm-drag sends Gallagher to the mat. Gable smiles at Gallagher. Headlock from Gable. He pins Gallagher's arms to the mat but Gallagher hits a monkey-flip. Gable, who maintains the grip, responds with a monkey-flip of his own. Gable with a roll-up...Gallager kicks out. Gable forces Gallagher into the corner...snapmare and shoulder tackle by Gable. He catches a dropkick...Gallagher flips him again...dropkick lands this time sending Gable to the outside. Gallagher off the ropes...he slides to the outside and whips Gable into the steel steps. Gable just beats the 10 count.

Back in the ring...Gallagher wears Gable down with rest-holds. He targets Gable's hand with joint-manipulation. Uppercut from Gallagher. He goes for a second but Gable surprises him with a backslide pin attempt. Kick out. Gallagher picks Gable up with a stalling suplex...he holds him up for over 10 seconds....suplex connects. Gallagher with a waistlock. Gable fights back to his feet...hard Irish whip from Gallagher. Another sends Gable to the mat. Gallagher uses the ropes to drive his knee into Gable's back. Gable reverses an Irish-whip, then unloads two belly-to-belly suplexes onto Gallagher. Gable nearly wins the match with a high-angle dragon suplex but Gallagher sneaks a shoulder out at the last second. Ankle-lock by Gable! Gallagher somehow turns it into an armbar! Gable breaks free...tiger bomb! Gallagher kicks out. Gable picks the ankle...Gallagher rolls through sending Gable into the turnbuckles! He drops Gable across the top rope...lariat! Both men are down.

Gallagher goes for his signature running dropkick...Gable goes to the outside. Gallagher with a suicide dive but Gable catches him! Release German onto the arena floor! Gable back in the ring...Gallagher can't beat the count.

Chad Gable wins by countout

Backstage Drake Maverick is approached by Mike and Maria Kanellis. Mike is livid that he wasn't added to the Fatal-Four way tonight, and wonders why he didn't get to face Chad Gable first. Maverick yells back, saying that Mike hasn't done anything to prove himself, then jabs at Mike and Maria for Tweeting about their WWE status. Maria jumps in...and tells Maverick that it's his status that he should be worried about.

Commentary flashes us back to last week, when Drew Gulak attacked Noam Dar, targeting his injured knee, and taking his spot in his matchup. Promo from Dar. He says an attack like that would never have happened in NXT UK. He reveals that he wishes to put in a full transfer request, and move to NXT UK permanently.

Singh Brothers are out for tag team action. Their opponents...the Dos Locales are already in the ring. Commentary announces that they'll

Singh Brothers versus Dos Locales

Samir begins with one of the masked man. He takes him down with an arm-drag, then taunts the luchadore. Sunil tags in...they dance. Sunil and the masked man tie-up, Sunil takes him down with ease and dances right over him. Samir back in...more dancing. Masked man rolls Samir up! Two count. Dropkick. Locales with some tandem offense but Samir drops one onto the outside. Samir with a spinning heel kick. The Singh's utilize quick-tags to stomp one of the Locales down. Superkick/Russian-leg sweep combo. Eventually they hit their finisher for the win.

Singh Brothers win by pinfall