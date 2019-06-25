Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of WWE Stomping Grounds when Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa to become the new cruiserweight champion. The footage highlights the fact that Gulak never pinned Nese, and a title rematch may be in the future.

Cut to a live promo from the new champion Gulak. He says that he's given up on building a better 205 Live, and is now focused on building a better Drew Gulak. "This place deserves my wrath," growls Gulak. He reveals that Nese and Tozawa will be facing off in singles-action, and the winner gets a shot at Extreme Rules.

205 Live song intro.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live, this week from Portland. They hype the evening's main event, which is the previously announced Tony Nese versus Akira Tozawa.

Gentlemen Jack Gallagher makes his way out for our opening contest. He'll be facing...Mike Kanellis, who is accompanied to the ring by wife Maria.

Jack Gallagher versus Mike Kanellis