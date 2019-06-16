- The above video is the next installment of Rob Schamberger's ABCs of WWE Series. In this video, the wrestlers are Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Finn Balor.

- WWE shared a photo about the percentage of the 24/7 Championship, which of course shows that the current champion R-Truth has held it the longest with 85%. The second longest goes to Jinder Mahal with 15%. Below is the photo:

- Beth Phoenix posted a picture of her husband Edge and her daughters together and captioned the photo, "Happy Father's Day to the man that sets the "Dad Bar" impossibly high! Thank you for being our tender, tough, protective, funny Dada-bear. Our girls are so lucky to have a dad that can do it all!"

Below is the sweet Father's Day post: