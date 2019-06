R-Truth is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion.

As seen in the video above, Truth pinned a sleeping Jinder Mahal on the flight to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown, to regain the title. This set off a hunt for the title at 39,000 feet in the air.

This title change came after Mahal pinned Truth on the airport tarmac earlier in the day to become a two-time champion. Truth is now a five-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

