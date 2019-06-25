Preston City Wrestling announced on Twitter that WWE is allowing some of their talents to work Friday's tribute show for "Lionheart" Adrian McCallum. As we've noted, the UK wrestling star unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 last Wednesday.

"Huge thanks to WWE.... permission has been given to a number of talent who asked to work our show for @LionheartUK on Friday. Names to be announced imminently...," the promotion wrote in a Twitter statement.

There's no word yet on the full line-up for the show but WWE NXT UK Superstars Ligero, Ashton Smith and have been confirmed.

PCW's "A Night for Lionheart" tribute show will take place this Friday from the Evoque nightclub in Preston, England. The event will be headlined by a Lionheart Memorial Trophy Tournament. Money raised from tickets, tribute merchandise and a raffle will go to the family of Lionheart to help with funeral costs. PCW also noted that some of their Academy students are donating their wages from the show to the funeral fund.

Ligero thanked WWE for allowing talents to work the event. He wrote on Twitter, "This Friday night I'll be making a return to @PCW_UK for this tremendous cause, as British wrestling pays tribute to the life of one of the building blocks of the scene, Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum. A big thank you to @WWE for helping make this happen."

This Friday night I'll be making a return to @PCW_UK for this tremendous cause, as British wrestling pays tribute to the life of one of the building blocks of the scene, Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum.



A big thank you to @WWE for helping make this happen.#Lionheart#Believe pic.twitter.com/T3AGXMMWDy — Ligero (@Ligero1) June 24, 2019