- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Damian Priest make his official TV debut. The former Punishment Martinez defeated Raul Mendoza in singles action. Above is video from the match.

- We noted earlier this week how NXT Superstar Bobby Fish had been pulled from the upcoming EVOLVE shows, possibly due to an injury. His partner Kyle O'Reilly is still booked for the events, despite missing the UK Download Festival due to a back injury last week.

WWE announced the following for EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 today, confirming the line-ups, including the title match with NXT's Babatunde challenging WWN Champion JD Drake:

EVOLVE 129 and 130 lineups, featuring NXT Superstars, revealed Undisputed ERA will be in full effect for EVOLVE Wrestling competition later this month. As EVOLVE prepares to heat up the summer with blockbuster action, several NXT Superstars will be in the mix for the kickoff at EVOLVE 129 on Saturday, June 29, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y., and EVOLVE 130 on Sunday, June 30, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y. Strapping up for combat that weekend will be Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, accompanied by Bobby Fish. At EVOLVE 129, the former NXT Tag Team Champions will take on WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry in tag team competition. From there, the heatwave carries into EVOLVE 130, which will see Strong take on EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a non-title grudge match, while O'Reilly battles Josh Briggs. The three Undisputed ERA members, as well as former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, will be available for meet-and-greets at both events. In addition, NXT Superstars like Arturo Ruas and Babatunde will also be in action. The lineups for both events are listed below. Tickets for EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 are available now at WWNLive.com. EVOLVE 129 – Saturday, June 29, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y. EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Leon Ruff Only In EVOLVE

Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly with Bobby Fish vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. Anthony Greene & Curt Stallion Special Challenge Women's Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart EVOLVE 127 Rematch

Josh Briggs vs. NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Stephen Wolf NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Harlem Bravado John Silver vs. Sean Maluta Plus more, with Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey and Milk Chocolate EVOLVE 130 – Sunday, June 30, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y. Non-Title Grudge Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Roderick Strong with Bobby Fish WWN Championship Match

JD Drake (c) vs. Babatunde Only In EVOLVE

Kyle O'Reilly with Bobby Fish vs. Josh Briggs Grudge Match

Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Henry Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds Special Challenge Women's Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Natalia Markova AR Fox vs. Sean Maluta Plus more, with Curt Stallion, Anthony Greene, Leon Ruff, Harlem Bravado, Stephen Wolf, Steven Pena and others!

- NXT Superstar Riddick Moss made TMZ this week for calling out NBA star Kevin Durant. Durant is expected to miss the 2019-2020 NBA season due to an Achilles injury. Moss reached out and said he can have Durant back on the court in just 5 months as he recently returned from a similar injury in "record time."

"This talk about KD being out for an entire season, missing next season, I don't like it," Moss said. "I don't wanna hear it. I wanna shut up all these people that are saying an Achilles rupture's gonna put you out for an entire season. Wherever you go, I wanna see you hoisting hardware at the end of the season in June. Don't call Kobe Bryant for help. Kobe Bryant did not set a record coming back from an Achilles tendon rupture like Riddick Moss did. Kobe can't help you."

Moss is currently a member of The Outliers tag team in NXT with Dan Matha. They have been managed by Robert Strauss, the former Robbie E. Below are reactions from Moss and Strauss: