We noted earlier in the week how tryouts were being held at the WWE UK Performance Center in North London, England this week.

WWE has now announced that 18 top female wrestlers from the UK, Europe and beyond are at the three-day camp, including WWE NXT UK enhancement talent Candy Floss, top Irish talent Martina, Over The Top Wrestling Women's Champion Valkyrie, and others.

The UK tryouts are being hosted by WWE Head of Global Recruiting William Regal, WWE Coach Sarah Stock, NXT UK Superstar Jack Starz, UK wrestling legend James Mason, and two NXT UK referees, Chris Sharpe and Joel Allen.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the tryouts: