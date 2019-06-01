WWE has just announced that Lars Sullivan will be giving an exclusive interview on SmackDown Live. This will happen before Sullivan goes against the Lucha House Party at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

It was reported earlier this week that Sullivan deleted his official Twitter account.

Last month it was reported that Lars Sullivan was fined $100,000 and ordered to sensitivity training because of controversial comments that he made on an online message board.

Below is WWE's announcement: