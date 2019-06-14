WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Ric Flair are doing interviews in Atlanta today for the first A&E documentary of the series that was recently announced, according to PWInsider. Flair and Simmons are discussing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T today.

We noted back in early April that WWE and A&E were partnering to release documentaries on several WWE Hall of Famers under the popular "Biography" series. They have specials planned on Booker, Sting, Randy Savage, and Roddy Piper that will be released in the spring of 2020. Specials on Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin are scheduled to be released in 2021. The two-hour documentaries will be produced by WWE Studios for A&E.

On a related note, The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company is currently planning a documentary on the life of Piper, who passed away at the age of 61 in 2015. If they end up moving forward with the project, word is that it would be independent of the A&E special on Piper. The two companies started discussing their Piper documentaries around the same time.