WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has had his hands full as of late, thwarting off challengers like Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens as they attempt to take the title he won back at WrestleMania 35. Kingston still took some time out of his busy schedule to speak with WrestlingAc.com and made it clear just how willing he is to defend the WWE Championship against any and all challengers.

"I want to to go up against everybody! That's why you saw me on RAW telling Brock Lesnar to cash in his briefcase on me," Kingston stated. "A lot of people say, 'Don't do that because whoever Brock cashes the briefcase in on, he's automatically going to win!' I want to be the best WWE Champion that I can possibly be and the only way I can do that is by beating the best, so, I will not shy away from Brock Lesnar!"

Kingston believes that he has reached the mountain's summit in regards to finally becoming WWE Championship after spending over a decade with the company. However, Kofi now moves forward with the mindset that he's at the bottom of the best-WWE-Champion-possible mountain.

Apart from the many worthy challengers on WWE's main roster, Kingston also has his sights set on some NXT stars that he would love to compete against when the stakes are at their highest. He mentioned how the most recent TakeOver event, TakeOver XXV, was one of the best shows an NXT roster has ever produced.

"There's too much talent! Adam Cole is awesome, Johnny Gargano is awesome, Rodrick Strong is awesome, and I can't mention names because I'll leave names out!" Kingston exclaimed. "Tyler Breeze, too, is amazing. You know there's way too much talent for me to pick [who I want to face most]. It's the same situation, where I'm hoping all of those guys make it up to the roster at some point in time."

