BOOM! Studios announced today that their WWE comic book series is ending.

The last comic in the series was #25, which recently featured Asuka, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, among others.

Subscribers to The BOOM! Shop received an e-mail today that read like this: "The WWE series has come to an end with issue #25. You may request to have your remaining issues transferred to another active subscription series or receive a refund. Please respond to this email to let us know which option you prefer."

BOOM! released WWE #1 back in January 2017 and ran until the recent WWE #25 issue.