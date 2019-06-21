WWE Superstars Killian Dain and Nikki Cross were officially married in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

The couple have been together for a few years now and were engaged last year.

Cross, who is currently working the WWE RAW brand, is scheduled to be in Alexa Bliss' corner for her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Dain recently returned to the WWE NXT brand.

This is the second WWE couple to be married this week as WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle tied the knot last night.

It looks like several NXT UK Superstars were in attendance for the Cross - Dain wedding, as well as WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside. Johnny Moss posted these three photos to Instagram: