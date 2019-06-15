- The above video is a throwback match from 2017 at Elimination Chamber. The match is Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, which it ended with Lynch reversing Mickie James' pinfall attempt and rolling her up for the three-count.

- WWE Community shared photos of Roman Reigns visiting kids at the Children's Hospital Colorado today. In the post, WWE thanked the Ryan Seacrest Foundation for the amazing experience.

Below are the photos:

A #Champion overcomes all obstacles in their path – no matter the odds. @WWERomanReigns met with so many brave children at @ChildrensColo today who are all Champions in his eyes! Thank you to the @RyanFoundation for this amazing experience! #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/2JCZb0OnB3 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 16, 2019

- WWE Couple Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch walked the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet event together. Lynch's, Charlotte's and Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 35 match is nominated for the Best Fight Award.

WWE shared photo of the two, which you can see below: