- As noted, Heavy Machinery vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan is now official for WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Above is post-SmackDown video of Tucker and Otis talking to Cathy Kelley after tonight's win over The B Team. Tucker says they will get their first title shot on Sunday and their first pay-per-view match, and they plan on taking full advantage of the opportunity by putting on their best performance.

"Heavy Machinery is not just a name," Tucker said. "We call ourselves machines because we keep coming and coming and coming and going until we get the job done. We don't get tired, OK? And on Sunday at Stomping Grounds, Heavy Machinery is gonna take the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and we're going to put them around our waists, and it's going to be a damn good time, ain't it?"

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick did not appear on tonight's show due to his WWE 24/7 Title win on SmackDown, but he did provide pre-recorded comments on the WWE Cruiserweight Title situation for Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. As we've been posting, the match will see champion Tony Nese defend his title in a Triple Threat against Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. There had been speculation on a Triple Threat after last week's Fatal 5 Way #1 contenders match ended with a double pin by Tozawa and Gulak.

- Below is a new promo for this week's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will feature The Undisputed Era celebrating Adam Cole's NXT Title win over Johnny Gargano at the recent "Takeover: XXV" event. This will be Cole's first Full Sail appearance since winning the title.