- The man who rapped The Undisputed Era's theme song as new WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole made his way to the ring for tonight's "Takeover: XXV" main event win over Johnny Gargano was Josiah Williams, who recently joined the WWE Digital team. Williams is the man behind the popular Wrestle & Flow Twitter account. Above is video from the entrance.

- Mauro Ranallo announced that tonight's 25th Takeover special from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut was sold out, but no attendance figure was given.

- "Takeover: XXV" saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retain her title over Io Shirai. Baszler and Shirai took to Twitter after the match for reactions.

Baszler tweeted on the post-match attack from Shirai. Baszler wrote, "She gets praised for the very things you hate about me. And you wonder why I don't care about the 'Universe'."

Shirai promised to get a win the next time she faces Baszler. She wrote, "I'm so sorry I couldn't get the title, but I will never stop. I promise, the next time I face her, I will beat her up until I can't anymore."

You can see their tweets below:

She gets praised for the very things you hate about me. And you wonder why I don't care about the "Universe" https://t.co/1AN5OttONw — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) June 2, 2019