The current plan for the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Philadelphia is for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to team with her boyfriend, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, to face Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a mixed tag team main event, according to F4Wonline.com.

We've noted how Rollins and Lynch will open tonight's RAW as WWE has plans to push their real-life relationship on TV. There's been speculation on the mixed tag match ever since Corbin chose Evans as the Special Guest Referee for his match with Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Lynch ended up interfering and taking out Evans, which led to Rollins retaining. Lynch had retained her title over Evans earlier in the night.

There's no word yet on if the Extreme Rules match will be announced during tonight's RAW opening segment, but stay tuned for updates.

Corbin vs. Rollins in a Tables Match has been advertised locally for Extreme Rules by the Wells Fargo Center.