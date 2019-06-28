WWE Hall of Famer Edge shared a story on Instagram about his encounter with a bear. He wrote that "sometimes you just gotta recreate The Rock Vs. Hulk Hogan stare down from WrestleMania 18 with a bear. Later in the post, he also made a joke that it was his man bun that scared off the bear.

Former ECW star Tommy Dreamer commented on the photo that he would have hidden behind Edge.

Actor Peter Franzen, who worked with Edge on the show, Vikings also commented, "Wow, Adam! Yup, pretty sure the man bun does (did?) the trick! If not swear in Finnish- like: 'PERKELE!'" Edge did respond to his comment with, "Ok that's what I'm doing next time buddy. And throwing a Canadian "take off eh?" At him too."

Edge also shared his story about the bear on his official Twitter too.

Below is Edge's post from Instagram: