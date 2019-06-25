WWE had two more characters from Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" hidden during backstage segments on this week's WWE SmackDown.

For those who missed it, Huskus The Pig was seen in the background of a segment with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Ramblin' Rabbit was later shown in the background of a segment with Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

These hidden references on SmackDown come after Abby The Witch and Mercy The Buzzard were hidden in the background of segments on Monday's RAW.

There's still no word yet on when Wyatt will return to WWE TV under the new gimmick, but he's expected back soon. WWE did not air a new "Fun House" segment this week.

Below are a few shots of Rabbit and Huskus on SmackDown:

Rabbit was in this segment pic.twitter.com/FWknx3tkpt — randy__27 (@ym_randy_27) June 26, 2019

For those who missed them, below are the shots of Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch on RAW: