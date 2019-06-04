WWE will be holding women-only tryouts at the WWE UK Performance Center in England later this week, according to WrestleTalk. WWE continues to add to the WWE NXT UK women's division, currently led by champion Toni Storm.

The camp was originally scheduled to begin today and run through Thursday, but it was moved back to later in the week to run from Wednesday.

Female talents from the UK and Ireland will be working the camp this week, including the following names:

* Candy Floss - indie wrestler who has made recent NXT UK appearances

* Debbie Keitel - OTT regular from Ireland, former TV presenter

* Heather - trained at the wrestling school owned by UK wrestling legend Marty Jones

* Jayde - indie wrestler who has wrestled for HOPE, Kamikaze Pro and others

* Jessica Light - trained at the wrestling school owned by NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson

* Kanji - former Defiant Women's Champion

* Martina - flamboyant wrestler from Ireland who created a buzz during WrestleMania weekend, rumored but not confirmed for the camp

* Rhio - 22 year old indie talent with a martial arts background

* Shax - indie wrestler standing 5-foot-tall with a burlesque gimmick

* Valkyrie - Keitel's Woke Queens tag team partner

Stay tuned for updates from the tryouts in England later this week.