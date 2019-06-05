2K and WWE are currently working on promotional material for the WWE 2K20 video game that comes out later this year.

A commercial for the game is said to be similar to the NFL 100 commercial from the recent Super Bowl event, according to @Wrestlevotes. The ad reportedly features WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin, plus other current Superstars and Legends. It was also noted that 2K spent "mega money" on the spot.

It was recently reported that Hogan and Sasha Banks were among those filming material for the game, and perhaps the promotional material.

It's believed that 2K will officially announce WWE 2K20 on Monday, June 24. A Digital Deluxe and Collector's Edition will reportedly be released on Tuesday, October 1 and then the standard release will take place on Saturday, October 5. These dates should be confirmed later this month in the official 2K announcement.