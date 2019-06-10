Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @KaptKronic for these results from last night's WWE SmackDown live event in Stockton, CA:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali in a triple threat match. Balor pinned Nakamura with a double stomp to win the match. Balor held up Ali's hand after the match.

* Kairi Sane & Asuka defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

* Elias and Kevin Owens did a segment where they sang. Big E interrupted and ended up putting Owens through a table.

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated Chad Gable & Apollo Crews after Rowan delivered a chokeslam to Gable.

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall after a spear.

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan. Bayley pinned Liv after a Bayley To Back suplex.

* Lars Sullivan defeated Matt Hardy with his slam.

* Aleister Black defeated Randy Orton via pinfall with the Black Mass.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall after Trouble In Paradise.