Thanks to Bernard Thompson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Reno, Nevada:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat
* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Matt Hardy defeated Buddy Murphy
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over Chad Gable and Apollo
* Roman Reigns defeated Elias
* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan
* Randy Orton defeated Aleister Black
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Dolph Ziggler