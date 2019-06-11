Thanks to Bernard Thompson for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Reno, Nevada:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Matt Hardy defeated Buddy Murphy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over Chad Gable and Apollo

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias

* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan

* Randy Orton defeated Aleister Black

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Dolph Ziggler