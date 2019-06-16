Thanks to Jeffrey Peter for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Denver, Colorado:

* Finn Balor (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Carmella and R-Truth meet backstage for the first time since R-Truth got locked in the case on RAW.

It looks like someone found a way to help @RonKillings escape the crate and find his way back to @CarmellaWWE in time for #WWEDenver! Will someone find @RonKillings and become the NEW #247Champion? pic.twitter.com/P0dfZ6Vasp — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2019

* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Post-match, Sonya Deville came out to help Morgan beat up Moon. Asuka and Kairi Sane ran out to make the save. A tag match was then announced.

* Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

* Ali defeated Jinder Mahal

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias

* Apollo Crews and Chad Gable defeated The B-Team. Post-match, Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth came down to the ring, then EC3, Ali, Matt Hardy, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel jumped in the ring and surrounded R-Truth. A brawl went down in the ring, some tried to pin the champ, but R-truth squeezed out of the ring and ran away with everyone else in pursuit.

* Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

* Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)