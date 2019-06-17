Thanks to Wrestling Inc. mod @ItsIBBY for sending in these results from Sunday's WWE SmackDown live event at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

At capacity, the venue can hold around 12,500 for wrestling events. The upper bowl was empty, and of the available seats, I would guess the event was 65-70% sold. Not bad for a live event on a Sunday in Utah.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor (c) retained over Shinsuke Nakamura. Can we PLEASE get this feud beyond house shows and dark matches?

Backstage segment with R-Truth and Carmella, he's made it to Salt Lake City from Denver.

* Ember Moon defeats Liv Morgan. Underrated match of the night. Both women, especially Liv, can GO. This match was PPV quality. Post match, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose attack Ember Moon as she's making her way up the ramp. Asuka and Kairi Sane with the run in save.

Greg Hamilton announces a tag match, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane.

* Asuka & Kairi Sane defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

* Ali defeated Matt Hardy. Hardy came out to a HUGE pop. Post match, both cut face promos. Ali spoke about how the Hardy Boys were his heroes growing up and it was an honor to be in the ring with Matt. Matt called Ali the future of wrestling.

Elias in the ring drawing some cheap heat from the Salt Lake crowd. Usual heel stuff about how the local sports teams suck. He introduces Drew McIntyre, and says instead of calling him the "Scottish Psychopath", we should call him the "Sexy Scotsman". Out comes Drew to crazy heat. He also cuts a heel promo on the SLC crowd.

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre (w/ Elias). Reigns came out to insane cheers. Highlights of the match include Elias working the apron helping Drew when the ref had his back turned and some crazy suplexes from both Drew and Roman. Also Drew Claymore kicked Elias off the ring. Crazy spear from Roman to set up the 3 count.

After the match, it took a good 20 minutes for Roman to make his way around the ring greeting people, signing autographs, taking photos, etc. Everyone wanted to meet Roman.

* Apollo Crews & Chad Gable defeated The B Team

* 24/7 Title segment. After the tag match, Truth runs into the ring chased by Crews, Gable, Axle, Dallas, Ali, and Hardy. There's a scramble in the ring, multiple pin attempts but Truth manages to escape and run backstage.

* Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss. Post match, Bayley took the time to pose for photos and sign autographs

* WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens