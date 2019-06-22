Thanks to Andy Shirtliff for sending in yesterday's WWE RAW live event results from Missoula, Montana.
* Samoa Joe (c) defeated Ricochet via tap out (WWE US Championship)
* Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans doesn't get started after Evans attacked Lynch before the bell rings.
* Heath Slater defeated Mojo Rawley
* The Revival defeated The Usos, Gallows & Anderson, and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
* Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans (WWE RAW Women's Championship)
* No Way Jose, Naomi, and Dana Brooks defeated EC3, Tamina, and Sarah Logan
* Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro
* Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship)
Had a great time at #WWEMissoula! It's awesome that Montana is getting more live events pic.twitter.com/GJMqGOqUYo— AmaZe (@amazeTVgg) June 22, 2019