Thanks to Javier for the following WWE live event results from today's show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match

* Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

* WWE United States Champion Ricochet retained over Samoa Joe and Robert Roode in a Triple Threat

* AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Alexa Bliss

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Shinsuke Nakamura