Thanks to the International Judo Federation for the following WWE live event results from today's show at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan:

* WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductee Hisashi Shinma was presented with a Legacy Award in the ring

* WWE United States Champion Ricochet retained over Cesaro

* Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode. Strowman put Roode through a table after the match

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match. They earned a future title shot with the win

* Triple H, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre when Triple H hit a Pedigree on Corbin and pinned him

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The Revival had a post-match staredown with Gallows and Anderson for tomorrow

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Alexa Bliss by submission

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event