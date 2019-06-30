Below are results from yesterday's WWE live event at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss (WWE RAW Women's Championship)

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* The Revival (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Triple H defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated The IIconics (Non-Title Match)

* Ricochet (c) defeated Cesaro (WWE US Championship)

* Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley