Below are results from yesterday's WWE live event at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss (WWE RAW Women's Championship)
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
* The Revival (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Triple H defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode
* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated The IIconics (Non-Title Match)
* Ricochet (c) defeated Cesaro (WWE US Championship)
* Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley
