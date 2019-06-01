The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander and EC3 make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

EC3 vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. EC3 kicks Alexander. EC3 slams Alexander's head off the top turnbuckle. EC3 chops Alexander. Alexander hits a head-scissors on EC3. Alexander dropkicks EC3. EC3 eventually hits a Modified STO on Alexander. EC3 pins Alexander for a two count. EC3 sets Alexander on the top rope. EC3 hits a Superplex on Alexander. EC3 pins Alexander for a two count. EC3 goes for a Back Suplex, Alexander flips out of it. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on EC3. Alexander pins EC3.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Baron Corbin defeating The Miz, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman to earn a shot at the Universal Championship.

Highlights from RAW are shown featuring the confrontations between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week is shown.

RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins make their entrance. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson make their entrance.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Ryder and Anderson exchange wrist-locks. Anderson kicks Ryder. Anderson locks in a headlock, Ryder sends him to the ropes. Anderson hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Later in the match, Hawkins hits a Michinoku Driver on Anderson. Hawkins pins Anderson for a two count. Hawkins runs towards Anderson, Anderson hits a spine-buster on him. Anderson puns Hawkins for a two count. Gallows is tagged in.

Gallows hits a Back Suplex on Hawkins, as Anderson simultaneously hits a neck-breaker on him. Ryder breaks a pin fall attempt by Gallows on Hawkins. Ryder sends Anderson out of the ring. Ryder connects with a forearm to Gallows. Hawkins kicks Gallows. Ryder is tagged in. Hawkins and Ryder hit their Long Island Express combination move on Gallows. Ryder pins Gallows for the win.

Winner: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Triple H and Randy Orton.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns & R-Truth defeating Elias & Drew McIntyre, with R-Truth defeating Elias for the WWE 24/7 title after the match.