The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and EC3 make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. EC3

They lock up. EC3 locks in a headlock, Jose sends him to the ropes. EC3 hits a shoulder block on Jose. They lock up again. Jose locks in a headlock on EC3. EC3 sends Jose to the ropes. Jose hits another shoulder block on EC3. Jose hits a hip toss on EC3. Jose dropkicks EC3. Jose eventually Suplexes EC3. Jose splashes EC3 in the corner. Jose hits a Flap Jack on EC3. Jose pins EC3 for a two count. Jose ascends the turnbuckles. EC3 pushes the top rope, causing Jose to crotch it on the turnbuckles. EC3 hits a modified neck-breaker on Jose. EC3 hits a Reverse STO on Jose. EC3 pins Jose.

Winner: EC3

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Brock Lesnar assaulting Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Roman Reigns attempting to confront Shane McMahon with Reigns attacking Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder before receiving a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre and spear from Shane McMahon.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week is shown.

Dana Brooke & Natalya make their entrances. Tamina & Sarah Logan make their entrances.

Natalya & Dana Brooke vs. Tamina & Sarah Logan

Natalya and Logan lock up. Natalya takes Logan to the mat with a headlock takeover. Natalya switches to a waist-lock. Brooke tags in. Brooke and Natalya hit a double hip toss on Logan. Brooke pins Natalya for a one count. Later in the match, Brooke connects with an Ensiguri to Tamina. Brooke hits a Back-Handspring into an elbow strike on Tamina in the corner. Brooke hits a bulldog on Tamina.

Logan breaks a pin fall attempt by Brooke on Tamina. Natalya hits a spinning forearm on Logan. Tamina hits a superkick on Brooke. Tamina pins Brooke for a two count. Tamina sends Brooke to the corner. Tamina runs towards Brooke, Brooke gets out of the way. Natalya tags in. Brooke tags back in as she ascends the turnbuckles. Natalya assists Brooke in hitting a Senton from off the top turnbuckle on Tamina. Brooke pins Tamina for the win.

Winners: Natalya & Dana Brooke

WWE Super ShowDown is hyped.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Undertaker's in-ring promo.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring the confrontation between Goldberg and The Undertaker.