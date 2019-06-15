

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil & No Way Jose make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary. The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik) make their entrance.

Titus O'Neil & No Way Jose vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)

Erik and Jose lock up. Erik connects with a knee strike to Jose. Ivar is tagged in. Ivar drives his knee into Jose before sending him into another knee strike from Erik. Ivar eventually palm-faces Jose to the mat. Ivar strikes Jose. Ivar pins Jose for a two count. Ivar locks in a chin-lock on Jose before switching to a headlock. Jose fights out of it, Ivar strikes him. Ivar sends Jose to the ropes. Jose hits a neck-breaker on Ivar. Erik is tagged in, as is O'Neil. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Erik. O'Neil splashes Ivar in the corner. O'Neil connects with a boot to Erik before clotheslining Ivar out of the ring. Jose tags himself in as O'Neil splashes Erik in the corner. O'Neil sends Erik into a cross-body from Jose from off the top turnbuckle. Jose pins Erik for a two count. Ivar tags in. Erik strikes Jose. Erik strikes O'Neil to take him off the turnbuckle. Erik & Ivar hit the Viking Experience on Jose. Ivar pins Jose for the win.

Winners: The Viking Experience (Erik & Ivar)

A recap of Shane McMahon defeating Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown is shown.

A recap of Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre's Super ShowDown celebration from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens by Disqualification.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week is shown.

Natalya and Sarah Logan make their entrances.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

Natalya locks in a wrist-lock on Logan before rolling her up for a one count. Logan locks in a headlock on Natalya. Natalya rolls Logan up for another one count. Natalya eventually drives Logan into the corner. Natalya strikes Logan several times. Logan head-butts Natalya. Logan sends Natalya to the ropes. Natalya connects with a back elbow to Logan. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, Logan kicks her to avoid it. Logan connects with another head-butt to Natalya. Logan kicks the back of Natalya. Logan pins Natalya for a two count. Logan ascends the turnbuckles. Natalya moves out of the way as Logan dives from the top rope. Natalya locks in the sharpshooter on Logan. Logan taps out.

Winner: Natalya

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring The New Day (WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods) defeating Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.



