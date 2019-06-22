

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Logan kicks in a wrist-lock before sending Brooke into the corner. Logan takes Brooke to the mat with a waist-lock. Brooke rolls Logan up for a two count. Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt by Logan. Brooke takes Logan to the mat with a waist-lock. Logan elbows Brooke in the face. Brooke hits. scoop slam on Brooke. Brooke hits a Running Twisted Splash on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for a one count. Brooke strikes Logan several times in the corner. Logan strikes Brooke. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Logan. Brooke runs towards Logan, Logan moves and sends Brooke neck-first on to the bottom rope. Brooke crawls out to the apron. Logan goes to the apron as well. Logan hits a knee strike to the back of Brooke, sending her face into the ring post. Logan pulls Brooke into the ring and pins her for a two count. Brooke is busted open from the ring post spot. The referee calls for the bell, with Logan seemingly winning via referee stoppage. The referee raises Logan's hand.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns brawling with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon.

A recap from RAW is show featuring the physical altercation between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans.

A recap from SmackDown live is shown featuring the A Moment Of Bliss segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley as the guest of Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross).

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week is shown.

Cedric Alexander and Robert Roode make their entrances. Saxton notes on commentary that Alexander is undefeated on Main Event.

Cedric Alexander vs. Robert Roode

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Roode elbows Alexander in the face. Roode locks in a headlock, Alexander sends him to the ropes. Alexander connects with a back elbow to Roode. Alexander eventually hits a clothesline from off the top rope on Roode. Alexander hits another clothesline on Roode. Alexander hits a back elbow on Roode. Alexander hits a back-handspring into an Ensiguri on Roode. Alexander pins Roode for a two count. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, Roode blocks it. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check again, Roode reverses it into a DDT attempt. Alexander reverses that into a back drop on Roode. Roode rolls Alexander up for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Roode. Alexander hits a back handspring, Roode catches him and hits a spine-buster. Roode pins Alexander for a two count. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, Alexander backs him into the corner. Roode dumps Alexander over the top rope to the ring apron. Alexander drives his shoulder into Roode. Alexander springboards to the top rope. Roode pushes the top rope causing Qlexander to fall to the mat. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Alexander. Roode pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Robert Roode

Highlights from RAW are shown featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins attacking several potential Guest Referees with a chair.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Baron Corbin attacking Universal Champion Seth Rollins with a chair.

A recap from SmackDown Live/RAW is shown close the show featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.



