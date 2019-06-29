The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances for a rematch from last week. Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

Brooke pushes Logan. Brooke slaps Logan. Brooke gets Logan up into a Fireman's Carry position. Logan gets out of it. Logan takes Brooke to the mat by attacking the back of her knee. Brooke eventually hits an Ensiguri on Logan. Brooke hits back-handspring into an elbow on Logan. Logan hits Brooke with a forearm. Logan head-butts Brooke. Logan sets Brooke on the apron. Logan teases the same spot that Brooke got busted open from last week.

Brooke jumps off the apron and out of the way. Brooke pulls Logan's Leg to cause her to fall on the apron. Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Brooke hits a Senton from off the top rope on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between the teams of Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans and Universal Champion Seth Rollins & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Undertaker returning to help Roman Reigns battle Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon.

A recap of AJ Styles defeating United States Champion Ricochet on RAW is shown.

Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance. Robert Roode, EC3 & Cesaro make their entrances.

Robert Roode, EC3 & Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

EC3 and Dorado lock up. EC3 locks in a headlock on Dorado. Dorado sends EC3 to the ropes. EC3 hits a shoulder block on Dorado. Dorado eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by EC3. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a stunner on EC3. Roode hits a spine-buster on Dorado. Kalisto kicks Roode and goes for Salida Del Sol. Roode blocks it. Kalisto dropkicks Roode. Roode rolls out of the ring.

Kalisto ducks a clothesline attempt by Cesaro as he hits a Suicide Dive on Roode. Metalik rolls Cesaro up for a two count. Metalik runs towards Cesaro. Cesaro rumps Metalik over the top rope to the ring apron. Metalik hits an Ensiguri on Cesaro. Metalik springboards from off the top rope into an uppercut from Cesaro. Cesaro pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: Cesaro, EC3 & Robert Roode

Renee Young referenced Cesaro, EC3 & Robert Roode as The Main Event Muscle Men on commentary.

A recap of Elias defeating The Miz in a 2 Out Of Three Falls Match on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeating Dolph Ziggler in a 2 Out Of Three Falls Match.

