- The final WWE RAW before WWE Super ShowDown opens live from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring as Roman Reigns makes his way out to a mixed reaction. The announcers plug Reigns vs. Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown.

Cole hypes how Brock Lesnar will cash-in his Money In the Bank contract on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. We see Charly Caruso outside waiting for Lesnar and his advocate to arrive. Reigns waits in the ring but the music hits and out comes McMahon. Shane stops on the stage and has Mike Rome give him his "Best In the World" introduction.

Shane says he can't wait to shut Reigns up on Friday. Shane says he's not just called the best in the world, he is the best when he gets in the ring. Shane goes on about how he gets better with age and how he will beat Reigns from corner to corner, ending him with a Coast 2 Coast and making him tap out for the first time. Shane says actually that won't satisfy him because he will keep the Triangle applied after the referee orders him to break it, because he makes his own rules. Reigns tells Shane to shut up and dares him to try and make him tap. Reigns says he will pick Shane's little spoiled ass up and drive him into the mat. Reigns goes on and brings up Shane relying on Drew McIntyre. Reigns reveals he will face Drew at WWE Stomping Grounds in July.

Drew interrupts and runs Reigns down, saying Shane will beat him on Friday and then he will destroy Reigns at Stomping Grounds. Drew says he doesn't need his partners tonight because he and Shane will take Reigns out. They head to the ring but The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder attack Reigns from behind. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, run out to make the save, clearing the ring. Reigns and The Usos stand in the ring as the heels regroup at ringside.

The match begins with Uso hitting a big superkick on Wilder. Dawson pulls Dash to safety as Uso goes to the top. The Usos join each other in the ring and run the ropes for the double team dive. We go to commercials with The Usos standing tall.

Back from the break and Dash tags in as Uso tries to tag. Jimmy gets the hot tag and unloads on The Revival. Dash slides out of a Samoan Drop but gets dropped with a big kick. Uso drops Drew and Dawson on the apron. Dash drops Jimmy with a big dropkick off the distraction. Drew tags in and unloads on Uso while he's down. Drew with more offense and a close 2 count. Drew talks trash while keeping Uso down as Shane cheers him on from ringside. Drew keeps control and hits a big overhead throw for a close 2 count as Reigns breaks the pin.

The Revival with cheap shots to Uso while he's down. Dawson tags back in and keeps the attack going on Jimmy in the middle of the ring. Uso finally lands a suplex and looks to make a tag. Dawson stops the tag with a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count. We go to commercial with Reigns looking on as the heels continue to dominate.

Back from the break and Reigns is waiting to deliver a Superman Punch to Drew. Drew ducks it and hits a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Dawson tags in but Reigns levels Drew with the punch. Dash also takes a Superman Punch on the apron. Reigns ends up going out and grabbing Shane after he interferes. Drew makes the save and drops Reigns on the floor with a Claymore Kick.

Dawson shove Jimmy into the barrier and then hit a Shatter Machine on the floor. McIntyre goes back in and levels Jey with a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winners: The Revival and Drew McIntyre

- After the match, Shane hits the ring to stand with Drew and The Revival while Reigns and Jey are down on the mat. Jimmy is still down on the outside. Shane talks trash in Reigns' face and barks orders for the heels to attack. The Revival hits Reigns with a Shatter Machine. Shane talks more trash to Reigns. Shane holds Reigns up and Drew follows up with a Claymore as fans boo. Shane gets back down in Reigns' face as Dash mocks him. The Revival and Drew hold Reigns up while Shane backs to the corner, then charges out with a Spear. Shane mocks Reigns in the middle of the ring as the boos continue. Shane stands tall with The Revival and Drew as his music hits.

- Still to come, The Undertaker returns to RAW. Also, Brock Lesnar cashes in his title shot and Seth Rollins appears on MizTV. We see a look at the back door of the arena as everyone waits for Lesnar's return.

- Still to come, a new "Firefly Fun House" segment with Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see former cyclist Lance Armstrong and actor Matthew McConaughey sitting at ringside with friends and kids.

- We go to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV.

Miz takes the mic and gives a nod to McConaughey before giving himself an A-Lister introduction. Miz says tonight isn't about him, it's about Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money In the Bank contract. Miz brings out tonight's guest, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Miz welcomes Rollins to Austin and brings up Friday's title defense against Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown. Miz says that could change because Lesnar is cashing in tonight. Miz asks what's going through Rollins' mind.

Rollins brings up the fact that Paul Heyman might be lying about Lesnar cashing in tonight. Rollins says he is prepared but he will believe it when he sees it. Miz believes Rollins isn't saying something. Rollins admits he will be relieved if Lesnar cashes in tonight. He goes on and says he will be defending against the #1 contender Corbin on Friday. He talks about how no one likes Corbin, but he did earn the title shot and if Rollins is going to be the fighting champion he promised to be, he's got to focus on Corbin. Fans chant "burn it down!" now. The camera cuts backstage and we see a SUV pull up.

Heyman hops out first. Lesnar gets out of the back. Heyman says let's go cash it in and Lesnar shoves the briefcase into his gut. Lesnar walks off and Heyman follows as Rollins looks on from the ring. Lesnar stops walking towards the ring and has apparently changed his mind. Fans boo as Heyman and Lesnar walk off to another part of the backstage area, making Rollins wait. Fans chant "burn it down!" in the arena. Rollins looks on from the MizTV set as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.