- Tonight's WWE RAW episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Cole shows us how Rollins retained over Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and then the post-match angle where Brock Lesnar failed to cash in on Rollins.

Rollins is carrying the steel chair that he used on Lesnar, and it's beat up. Rollins talks about how excited and fired up he is, because we're entering a new era. Rollins talks about how people can come try to take the title from him, but no one is good enough to lace is boots. Rollins says Lesnar has been with WWE since 2002 but no one has handled The Beast like Rollins did on Friday. Rollins says it felt pretty damn good to lay into Lesnar the way he did. Rollins goes on but the music interrupts and out comes a smiling Corbin.

Rollins goes on about how no one can top him, he's the best thing going, and he will prove that by winning the title from Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds. He also gets some local heat. Rollins brings up his loss at Super ShowDown. Corbin says he didn't lose that match. He blames it on referee John Cone. Corbin says he learned some things as RAW General Manager and he's been putting those lessons to good use today. Corbin says he's been in meeting all day and two things came out of them - Cone will be punished, and Corbin will get his rematch at Stomping Grounds, and there will be a special guest referee. Corbin says he gets to pick the referee. Rollins says Corbin can pick whoever he wants but it won't matter, because Rollins will stomp his head in and retain the title.

Rollins is curious about who the special referee might be. He goes on about how no one likes Corbin, even his own dog. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn to boos. Sami says he can't believe he's about to say this but he's on Team Corbin for this one. Sami goes on about how he's known Rollins for a long time, and he agrees that being champion is not good for Rollins. Sami talks about the repetitive cycle of toxic masculinity that Rollins has been caught up i with Lesnar. Sami says it would be better for Rollins, better for RAW, and better for each fan if Corbin was champion. Rollins threatens Sami but the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens, coming to RAW from SmackDown for the night under the WWE Wild Card Rule.

Owens agrees about Rollins not being champion. Owens goes on and Rollins interrupts, saying these three are melting his brain. Rollins challenges Owens to come to the ring and do something about it. Owens says since he's here on the Wild Card Rule, whatever that means anyway, then maybe he will take Rollins up on that offer, and do something about it. Rollins says Owens is on for tonight's main event. Rollins' music hits and he walks up the ramp, right past the three heels on the stage as they stare him down.

1-on-3 Handicap Match: Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party

The camera cuts backstage to Lars Sullivan warming up in the Gorilla Position. The music hits and out comes Lars to the ring.