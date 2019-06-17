Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with Elias being introduced in the ring by Mike Rome.

Elias starts off with some local heat by taking shots at Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Elias reveals he's wearing a referee t-shirt. He says Baron Corbin has picked him to be the Special Guest Referee in Sunday's match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds. Rollins suddenly attacks out of nowhere from behind with a big steel chair shot to the back. Fans pop as Rollins unloads.

Rollins takes the mic and says after everything he's went through with Brock Lesnar, he's done playing games. Fans pop. Rollins says this is a message for anyone considering the job of referee on Sunday - if they side with Corbin, Rollins doesn't care what he's promised them, this is what waits you on the other side. Rollins warns them to choose wisely. Rollins drops the mic as his music hits. He marches up the ramp to the back.

Fatal 5 Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman

We go right back to the ring and out comes The Miz for the match to determine the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view opponent for WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Miz enters the ring and drops Elias with a Skull Crushing Finale for another pop. The music hits and out next comes Bobby Lashley. Lashley hits the ring and also drives Elias into the mat for a pop. Cesaro is out next. He enters the ring and hits a Cesaro Swing on Elias, for another pop. Ricochet is out next and he waits for Elias to get back to his feet. Ricochet sends Elias right back down with double knees to the face. Braun Strowman is out last. Strowman enters the ring and stares down at Elias on the mat. Fans pop as Strowman scoops Elias for a big running powerslam. Strowman's music starts back up and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Strowman fights everyone off. We see Joe watching from ringside. Miz applies a Sleeper to Braun and Ricochet charges but he keeps the upperhand. Superstars keep going for Strowman but he's still standing. Cesaro finally scoops Strowman up and slams him for a big pop. Cesaro can't hit the Neutralizer. Cesaro goes for a crossbody but Strowman catches him and plants him. Lashley goes for a Spear but Strowman catches him and slaps him on top of Cesaro for the pin. Cesaro has been eliminated.

Ricochet flies at Strowman but Strowman shuts him down and launches him. Miz runs into a boot from Strowman. Lashley finally takes Strowman down. Lashley with a big suplex. Lashley knocks Miz off the apron. Ricochet attacks from the apron but gets knocked back to the floor. Strowman with a big slam on Lashley for the pin. Lashley has been eliminated.

Strowman stands tall and poses for a pop. Strowman runs around the ring and levels Miz at ringside. Strowman keeps running and flattens Ricochet next. Strowman runs again, past Joe, and runs over Miz again. Strowman yells out and brings Miz back into the ring. Strowman charges with a splash to Miz in the corner, and another. Strowman scoops Miz but Lashley runs in and hits a Spear. Lashley is able to run in because there are no disqualifications. Cesaro, who was also eliminated, runs back in and drops Strowman with a Neutralizer. Ricochet goes to the top and hits the 630 on Strowman. Cesaro and Lashley assist Ricochet with the pin. Strowman has been eliminated.

Fans boo and Ricochet can't believe the help he received. It's down to Miz and Ricochet now. Strowman gets up and launches Ricochet out of the ring, onto Lashley on the floor. Strowman is furious now as he launches Lashley into the barrier. Strowman chases Cesaro to the stage and drives him into the LED board. We see Miz down at ringside, as is Ricochet. A referee checks on Ricochet as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz goes at it with Ricochet. They bring it back in but Ricochet flies back out over the top, taking Miz down as Joe watches from his chair. They come back in and trade shots. Ricochet blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz comes back with a DDT for another close pin attempt. Miz keeps control with kicks. Miz with a roll-up for a 2 count. Ricochet with an enziguri. Miz goes for a Figure Four in the middle of the ring and locks it in.

Ricochet tries to turn the hold but Miz keeps it locked. Ricochet turns the hold over but Miz reverses it again. More back and forth as the hold is broken for a roll-up. Miz springboards in but Ricochet catches him with a knee to the jaw. Ricochet goes back to the top and hits the 630 for the pin to become the new #1 contender for Stomping Grounds.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Samoa Joe: Ricochet

- After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. Joe stares him down from ringside. Joe hits the ring and drops Ricochet from behind. Ricochet comes back and dumps Joe to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Joe back down on the floor. Ricochet stands tall back in the ring as his music hits.

Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. Also, Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins.

- We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bryan and Rowan walking backstage. We also see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch walking backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers show us happy couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

- We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. Cole says she is here to confront Lacey Evans for causing her to lose the SmackDown Women's Title last month, ahead of Sunday's match at Stomping Grounds.

Becky gets a pop from Los Angeles and calls Lacey to the ring, taking shots at her. Lynch says she will give Evans exactly what she deserves when she's within striking distance. Becky offers to kick Evans' ass all over Los Angeles. The music hits and out comes Evans with a mic.

They trade shots on the mic as Evans walks to the ring. Becky challenges Evans to step into the ring. Evans finally steps up on the apron as Becky calls her a pile of trash. Evans goes on about how WWE needs someone like her to set an example for the women's division, not a "nasty" like Becky. Evans steps through the ropes, still talking trash, and Becky attacks. Becky lands a Bexploder and leaves Evans on the mat as she leaves with her music playing. Becky leaves with the title in the air as Evans looks on.

Still to come, Roman Reigns is here.

- We see RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival backstage walking. They enter Shane McMahon's locker room. Shane is there with Drew McIntyre. They do a toast as the celebration continues.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Baron Corbin. Charly says Elias is no longer interested in being special referee. Corbin says he's not scrambling to find a replacement and has a list of great choices. Corbin says he will reveal the pick later tonight on a special edition of The Kevin & Sami Show. Seth Rollins suddenly attacks Corbin and drops him. Rollins taunts Corbin and walks off.

- We see The Viking Raiders backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Bryan says he understands why the McMahon Family brought him in tonight under the Wild Card Rule, because this place sucks - RAW and Los Angeles. Bryan runs everyone does and says they are here to educate and excite the people. Bryan says he will excite us by destroying Seth Rollins, and proving that just one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions is better than everyone on RAW, and showing the RAW tag teams why he and Rowan are the best. The music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar.

The Viking Raiders vs. Russ and Randy Taylor

Erik and Ivar come out and stop on the stage for a staredown with Rowan and Daniel Bryan. They head to the ring as their music plays. Two enhancement talents, Russ and Randy Taylor, wait in the ring and they look terrified.

Erik starts off and unloads on one of the local jobbers. Ivar tags in and launches himself at one of the opponents. The hit the big Viking Experience double team move for the quick squash win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

- After the match, The Viking Raiders stand tall as their music hits.

- We see Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in the front row wearing disguises. They've been spotted by the camera as a group of Superstars run out to try and get Truth's title. Truth escapes and runs off with the group of Superstars right behind them.

- We see Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage talking about tonight's segment.

- We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a special edition of The Kevin & Sami Show. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Heath Slater enters Shane McMahon's office where Drew McIntyre is with Shane and The Revival. Slater wants a raise, because his kids are getting expensive, but Shane turns him down. Shane says he will let Heath walk out of the room like a man as he entered like a man. Heath leaves and goes out to make a call in the hallway. Shane nods at Drew and Drew follows out to the hall. Drew says he feels sorry for Heath and mentions knowing his family. Drew brings some money out of his pocket but Heath says he can't accept it. Drew accidentally drops the money and Slater goes to pick it up for him but Drew attacks him and unloads. The Revival and Shane come out to pull Drew off Slater, telling him to save it for Sunday.

- We go back to the ring to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for The Kevin & Sami Show. Owens talks up the show and their guest, then introduces Baron Corbin. We see what happened to Corbin and Sami at the hands of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last week.

Sami makes it clear to Corbin that this show is a safe space, a safe working environment, which is more than he can say for WWE in general. Because of this, Sami and Owens have withdrew their names from being the Special Guest Referee on Sunday, but they figured they should give Corbin this large platform to make his announcement. Corbin goes on about having plenty of names to pick from. He says his pick was born to count 1-2-3. He calls for a drum-roll from Sami and then introduces EC3.

EC3 comes out wearing referee stripes. He stands tall on the stage but here comes Rollins from behind with a steel chair shot. Rollins unloads on EC3 with chair shots on top of the stage now as Corbin, Sami and Owens look on from the ring. Corbin can't believe it as Rollins returns to the back. Corbin says it's back to the drawing board. The music of The New Day hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Sami says they're not invited and they're not even Wild Cards for tonight. Sami asks them to leave the building. Kofi says he's WWE Champion and that means he goes where he wants, when he wants, and he's bringing his boys with him because that's what the fans want. Owens says Kofi shouldn't be worried about any of that, he should be worried that the WWE Title is leaving him soon, be it Dolph Ziggler on Sunday or the next chance Owens gets. Kofi mocks Owens for his recent loss at Money In the Bank. Kofi also takes shots at Ziggler ahead of Sunday's Steel Cage match.

Corbin proposes he, Corbin and Owens beat The New Day back to where they belong on SmackDown. Woods thinks that sounds like a challenge, but they need a WWE official to sanction the match. A referee. They stand EC3 up and fans start chanting his name. EC3 is still knocked out but they pull a "Weekend at Bernie's" gimmick with him and EC3 makes the match official. The New Day heads to the ring for a six-man match after dropping EC3 on his face. Back to commercial.