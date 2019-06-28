WWE is currently negotiating a free-to-air highlights package with broadcasters in the UK, according to SportsBusiness Media.

WWE has reportedly created the free-to-air package to increase exposure for the product. The rights would begin in 2020, but there's no word yet on when the end date would be. The end date could depend on which broadcaster ends up with the rights.

This would be the first time WWE was free-to-air in the UK since the early 200s when Channel 4 aired a WWE highlights show and some main events.

As noted earlier this month, WWE recently signed a multi-year deal with BT Sport to air RAW and SmackDown in the UK, after spending three decades with Sky. That deal begins in 2020 as well. SBM noted that the free-to-air highlights have been carved out of that package.