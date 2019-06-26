EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration will be airing live on the WWE Network.

EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration will air as the EVOLVE 131 event, on Saturday, July 13 from the former ECW Arena, the 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are on sale now. The live stream on the WWE Network will begin at 8pm ET.

The special show will feature two former EVOLVE talents doing battle in the main event - WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa with the title on the line.

Matt Riddle vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in a non-title match will also take place. The event will also feature NXT's Arturo Ruas (Adrian Jaoude) and Babatunde, plus EVOLV Champion Austin Theory and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy. A full line-up of matches will be announced soon.

"Evolve was the birthplace for many current WWE and NXT Superstars so it is only fitting that their 10th Anniversary Celebration will be showcased live on WWE Network," Triple H said.

WWE began their working relationship and talent exchange with WWN Live's EVOLVE promotion back in 2015. Booker Gabe Sapolsky now works behind-the-scenes for NXT and the WWE Performance Center.