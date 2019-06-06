Wrestlers being signed to new WWE NXT contracts are now receiving five-year deals, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Most beginner talents had been receiving three-year deals when they first signed.

The idea is that WWE is trying to lock talents in to where it's a long time before they can test the waters as a free agent, according to the Observer.

WWE has been aggressive in signing talents to NXT for more than a year now, and it's believed that they will continue signing new talents from the indies and the sports world now that AEW and other promotions are also actively pursuing wrestlers.