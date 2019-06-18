- Last night's WWE RAW saw The Viking Raiders return to TV for a squash win over two local enhancement talents, billed as Russ and Randy Taylor. Russ was played by Ryan Taylor while Randy was played by Gustin Uberstud. Both wrestlers have worked the indie scene for more than 10 years. This was Ryan's third WWE TV match. Above is video from the match on RAW.

- WWE has announced that Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole celebrating his recent "Takeover: XXV" win over Johnny Gargano. This will be Cole's first Full Sail appearance since winning the title.

- Below is a new promo for Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. As noted, Nikki Cross will be in Bliss' corner for the match.