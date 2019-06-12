Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak (Submission Match), Io Shirai and Candice LeRae vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, and Undisputed Era taking on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir (with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler)

LeRae and Duke get things going, Duke tries for a quick big boot, misses, roll-up for two. Shafir tags, gets kicked in the back, back elbow in the corner, snapmare, snaps the neck, jackknife cover, two. Out on the floor, LeRae with a baseball slide that takes out Duke for a moment. LeRae heads to the top rope, Duke with the distraction, Shafir kicks her down, Duke tags back in and goes to work on LeRae.

Shafir tagged in, more kicks, judo throw, cover, two. LeRae coutners with an arm drag, Shafir with a back kick to send Shirai down to the floor. Duke brought back in and she stomps away on LeRae. Knees to the face, pin, two. Duke looks to take out Shirai again, misses, LeRae with an enziguri and she's able to bring Shirai into the match. Running forearms land, double ax handle to the chest, 619, springboard attempt, Shafir stops her for a moment, but gets kicked away.

Shirai with a springboard shotgun dropkick. Shirai taunts Baszler (who is on the stage) and stomps down on Duke's arm a la Baszler. Running knees in the corner, moonsault attempt, Baszler pulls Duke out of the ring, so Shirai moonsaults down on Shirai. LeRae with a suicide dive on Duke and Shafir while Shirai beats up Baszler. The referee calls for the bell.

Match ends in a no contest.

- Post-match, the brawling continues, Shirai and Baszler battle out into the crowd. Officials come out to try and separate Duke / Shafir and LeRae.

- Look back at NXT TakeOver XXV where Velveteen retained the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Breeze.

- Backstage, Velveteen Dream wonders if fans are ready for the next experience? "Dream on..."

- Two weeks ago, KUSHIDA pinned Drew Gulak. Post-match, he called KUSHIDA a coward for going for the pin. Tonight will be a submission match between the two.

- Vignette for Damian Priest, who will debut next week.

KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak (Submission Match)

Scrambling early on leads to a stalemate. KUSHIDA jumps guard, tries to work the legs, rotates to his opponents upper body, Gulak tries to spin away, but KUSHIDA spins right along with him and then pats Gulak's back before backing away. KUSHIDA looks for the hoverboard lock, switches to a cross armbreaker, Gulak fights it off and lands some chops. KUSHIDA makes Gulak chase him, gets back in the ring, hits Gulak with a handspring kick.

KUSHIDA tries to work the arm, but gets inverted slammed twice to the mat. Gulak really stretching out KUSHIDA over his back, but he won't give up. Gulak with a lion tamer, KUSHIDA rolls out of it. KUSHIDA finally strings together a string of moves finishing with a hip toss into a dropkick. Tornado DDT on Gulak right into a cross armbreaker, but he gets a foot on the ropes for the break. Both roll through a bunch of counter, KUSHIDA tries for an ankle lock, Gulak counters into one of his own as he stomps away at his opponent's back, KUSHIDA is able to make it to the ropes. Back and forth strikes, handspring back elbow by KUSHIDA, big penalty kick to the arm, hurricanrana transitions into the hoverboard lock and Gulak taps out.

Winner: KUSHIDA via Submission

- Post-match, KUSHIDA encourages the crowd to applaud and extends his hand out to Gulak. He slaps it away and jaws at KUSHIDA a bit, but then offers his hand to KUSHIDA and says "thank you."

- Outside the WWE PC, Vanessa Borne and Aliyah who talk about who thinks they are next in line for the title: Mia Yim. Aliyah says both she and Borne are more worthy, Yim isn't champion worthy at all. Borne got Yim some gifts to help out: an English book, a fashion bible, and a grammar for dummies book. They tell Yim to study up because they aren't stepping in the ring with trash.

- In two week, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will defend her title against Io Shirai in a steel cage.

- Last Friday, Mansoor won the 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown.

- At NXT TakeOver XXV Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship. The Undisputed Era will make an appearance next week.

Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Lorcan and O'Reilly start out the match, they trade chops in the corner. O'Reilly with a kick to the face, Lorcan returns first with a running uppercut. Lorcan with a massive chop to the chest. Burch and Strong hop into the ring and swing away. Lorcan with a wild dive out to the floor on both Strong and O'Reilly. Tags in Burch, kick to O'Reilly, half-and-half suplex by Lorcan, cover, Strong breaks it up.

Lorcan tags back in and they pair off until Strong ends up throwing Burch into Lorcan's midsection. Strong tagged in, goes right after at Lorcan, big chops in the corner, backbreaker. O'Reilly back in, he works over Lorcan's back, running knee lands flush, tags in Strong. He throws Lorcan throat-first into the ropes. Lorcan really getting worked over by Undisputed Era, gutbuster into a diving knee drop by O'Reilly.

Lorcan finds a window after hitting a running blockbuster, tags in Burch, and he goes to town on Strong with a shotgun dropkick, exploder suplex, kip-up. He pops O'Reilly, Strong able to tag out though, headbutt to O'Reilly, cover, two, crossface applied. Strong pulls O'Reilly's foot on the bottom rope. Back and forth shots with O'Reilly hitting a rebound clothesline. All four brawl and end up going down. All four up and everyone is taking shots at everyone, and they're all down again. Jaxson Ryker heads out to the ring, beats up some security as he makes his way to the ring. Undisputed is distracted by what happened, Burch shoves O'Reilly into Strong (who goes out to the floor), Burch rolls up O'Reilly for the 1-2-3. Undisputed Era aren't happy.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via Pinfall