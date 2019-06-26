Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai in a Steel Cage Match, The Street Profits take on The Forgotten Sons, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Angel Garza in a first round NXT Breakout Tournament match.