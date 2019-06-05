Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair, Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves, and fallout from NXT TakeOver XXV.

- Clips shown from last weekend's NXT TakeOver XXV, including The Street Profits winning the Tag Titles, and Adam Cole becoming the new NXT Champion.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

Reeves works the arm, but that doesn't last long as Lee takes control of his wrist. Reeves tries to get away by leaping to the floor, but Lee holds on and then yanks him back into the ring. Reeves finally lands a punch to the face to break the hold. Reeves gets popped up and sells a knee injury after landing on the mat. Lee goes over to check on him and gets a headbutt to the face, Reeves swings away, lands a big boot, elbows to the back of the neck, running knee, cover, one-count. Crowd very much behind Lee.

Reeves continues to swing away. Lee keeps grabbing his wrist though, Reeves continues to punch in an attempt to break free. Lee gets on his feet and punches Reeves a punch of time. Leaps over Reeves and crushes him with a crossbody. Reeves makes his way to the apron, grabs Lee's hand and yanks him into the ropes. Uranage on Lee, cover, two-count. Lee with a pounce, lifts Reeves on his shoulders and plants Reeves with the limit breaker, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Keith Lee via Pinfall

- Highlights are shown of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retaining her title against Io Shirai at TakeOver.

- After the match, Shirai is asked backstage about her post-match attack on the champion. As she passes by, Shirai says she's not done with Shayna.

- Next week: Io Shirai and Candice LeRae vs. Jessamyn Dukke and Marina Shafir.

- Clips shown of The Street Profits defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, The Forgotten Sons, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.

- Backstage after their big win, Dawkins says it's all about hard work and dedication. They see the WWE.com exclusive cameraman or producer and say he's been there since day one for them. Always working with them since they began and celebrate a bit.

- Clips shown of Velveteen Dream retaining the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Breeze.

- Post-match, Breeze says that match could have gone either way, but after the match they had he believes both Superstars have gained a mutual respect for each other. Now that he's back in NXT, Breeze says he's seen things have changed since his first run, but let's everyone know he's back on the brand.

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

Yim charges in, Belair sends her to the mat and taunts a bit. Yim is up and drops Belair right down. Yim tries for an early pin, two, couple arm drags, misses on the third. Low dropkick by Belair, pin, two. Belair grabs Yim by the hair and tries to throw her into the turnbuckle. Yim blocks it and hits a hurricanrana on Belair. Belair with some misdirection drops Yim to the mat face-first, lariat, pin, two.

Belair with an abdominal stretch, punches away at Yim's ribs. Crowd fairly split for this one. Belair with a gutbuster, pin, two, Belair locks in a bow and arrow submission, Yim able to flip up and out for a pin, one-count. Belair with a knee to the midsection, Belair works over Yim's back, taunts some more. Yim trips her into the second rope, roll-up, two. Yim tries for a cross armbreak, Belair fights her off for a pin attempt, two. Yim with a standing guillotine, Belair plants her to the mat, but then gets dumped out to the floor.

Belair pulls Yim over to the ring post and bends her around it. She tries to do it again and Yim yanks Belair shoulder first into the ring post. Yim heads out to the floor. Belair tries to pull off a double chickenwing facebuster, but Yim rolls through and sort of throws Belair into the steps. Referee starts up his count and gets to nine before they get back in. Yim with kicks to the chest, shotgun dropkick, tarantula locked in the ropes, code blue hits, Belair kicks out.

Belair with a belly-to-back suplex that flips Belair all the way over so she lands on her stomach, cover, two. Belair looks for a powerbomb, Yim reverses into a guillotine. Belair able to power out, Yim with a spinning back kick, penalty kick, charges right into a back elbow. Belair leaps off the second rope, gets a boot to the face. Yim off the second rope and hits protect ya neck for the 1-2-3! Yim tears up a bit after her victory.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

- Last week, we see KUSHIDA defeat Drew Gulak. Backstage, Gulak says what happened is he was told KUSHIDA was the best submission specialist, but he's actually the best. He continues KUSHIDA ended up taking the easy way out by pinning his shoulders to the mat. He wants another crack, but in a Submission Match. Next week the two will meet.

- Next week: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Bobby O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Fish was injured in their TakeOver match, so Strong is stepping in.

- Vignettes of the build-up and highlights shown of Adam Cole defeating Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXV.