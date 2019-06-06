Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Largo, Florida:
* Joaquin Wilde (DJZ's new name) defeated Kona Reeves
* MJ Jenkins defeated Rachael Evers
* Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland's new name) and Brennan Williams defeated Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton
* Damian Priest defeated Cezar Bononi
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over The Forgotten Sons
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Big Boa by pinfall
* Karel Q and Xia Li defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne
* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee in the match of the night by far
Thanks to @FLWrestlingFan for the featured image above.