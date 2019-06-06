Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Largo, Florida:

* Joaquin Wilde (DJZ's new name) defeated Kona Reeves

* MJ Jenkins defeated Rachael Evers

* Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland's new name) and Brennan Williams defeated Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton

* Damian Priest defeated Cezar Bononi

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over The Forgotten Sons

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Big Boa by pinfall

* Karel Q and Xia Li defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee in the match of the night by far

Thanks to @FLWrestlingFan for the featured image above.