Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Kushida defeated Kona Reeves

* Jessamyn Duke defeated Jessi Kamea

* Dan Matha and Riddick Moss defeated Isaiah Scott and Brennan Williams

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Big Boa

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley

* Mia Yim and Rachael Evers defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Shane Thorne